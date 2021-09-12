News

George’s varsity dam plan damned

Garden Route city divided over water’s edge development

12 September 2021 - 00:00 By Philani Nombembe and Bobby Jordan

The Garden Route city of George wants to turn the grassy bank of its main dam into a mini-university town, complete with a commercial waterfront and student accommodation.

Opponents of the plan say the municipality, which is battling to keep sewage out of its rivers, risks polluting its main water source...

