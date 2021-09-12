George’s varsity dam plan damned
Garden Route city divided over water’s edge development
12 September 2021 - 00:00
The Garden Route city of George wants to turn the grassy bank of its main dam into a mini-university town, complete with a commercial waterfront and student accommodation.
Opponents of the plan say the municipality, which is battling to keep sewage out of its rivers, risks polluting its main water source...
