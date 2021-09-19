Plastic is strangling our sea life
19 September 2021 - 00:00
A colony of endangered Cape cormorants at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront have made their nests out of plastic and discarded fishing gear.
The nests against the quayside are near a restaurant, invisible to pedestrians but easily seen from the water. They are made of flotsam and one nest features a phone charger...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.