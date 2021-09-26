A 20-year wait for the promised land

Pastor Pieter Taaibosch still has faith after waiting 20 years for his promised corner of a billion-rand housing development on Longlands farm, outside Stellenbosch, where he has lived all his life.



But while the number of new upmarket homes has multiplied over the years, the only sign of the social housing promised by the developer is a mechanical digger eating up his front garden...