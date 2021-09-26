News

DA takes on ANC over local policing

Party talks tough on law and order at manifesto launch

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
26 September 2021 - 00:00

DA leader John Steenhuisen yesterday promised voters his party will fight to stop government moves to create a single police service that would result in cities losing control over metro police.

Steenhuisen was speaking at the presentation of the DA's manifesto ahead of the local government elections on November 1...

