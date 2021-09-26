DA takes on ANC over local policing
Party talks tough on law and order at manifesto launch
26 September 2021 - 00:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen yesterday promised voters his party will fight to stop government moves to create a single police service that would result in cities losing control over metro police.
Steenhuisen was speaking at the presentation of the DA's manifesto ahead of the local government elections on November 1...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.