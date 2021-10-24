Church member 'gifted' a child bride loses appeal on rape conviction
Case labelled as 'bordering on human trafficking'
24 October 2021 - 00:00
In a case labelled as “bordering on human trafficking”, a member of the 12 Apostles Church in Christ, who was “gifted” a 14-year-old as his potential bride, has lost his appeal against a rape conviction that sent him to jail for 18 years.
The church elder who arranged the “union” was sentenced to three years in jail. She was ordered to serve part of it doing community service...
