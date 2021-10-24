Millions spent on stadium and statue, but basic services missing in Parys

About 2km from the Free State town of Parys stands a R112m stadium that local residents say has never been used. In town there is a R3m statue of struggle hero Fezile Dabi.



Residents with little love for Ngwathe local municipality say these things are of little use to them when they are the ones cleaning roads and streams, filling potholes and tending graveyards...