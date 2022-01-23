Passengers stranded over festive season in Prasa’s R100m long-distance rail debacle
23 January 2022 - 00:00
Despite warnings that SA’s dilapidated rail network was not ready, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) last month signed a locomotive lease deal and relaunched long-distance trains — with disastrous consequences for festive season travellers.
The locomotive deal — worth R130m signed with a company Prasa has declined to name — was finalised just days after the agency fired its group CEO Zolani Matthews. He had allegedly been reluctant to sign the 11-month lease after its Mainline Passenger Service (MLPS) warned that the infrastructure was not ready to run the Shosholoza Meyl trains...
