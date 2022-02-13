State of the Presidency

From working groups to advisers: How the presidency works

Director-general in the presidency Phindile Baleni explains the structure of the apex of government

At the apex of government, the presidency provides leadership and co-ordination that enables the integration and efficiency of the government, with the cabinet as the highest decision-making structure.



Like all political offices at this level globally, the private office of the president and the office of the deputy president are both technocratic and political in character and function...