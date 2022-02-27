Property
Hyde Park's swanky Summer Place to go on auction for as much as R200m
Legendary venue on prime land may attract as much as R200m, say auctioneers
27 February 2022 - 00:00
The swanky Summer Place venue in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, once the go-to place for high society events and weddings, is up for auction.
The property is owned by the colourful Krok family who made their fortune in SA selling skin-lightening cream. Their other business interests include Gold Reef City Casino, and they funded the Apartheid Museum...
