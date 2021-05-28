At 92, Solly Krok keeps in shape with an exercise in toe-touching

“What's the most important part of the body for longevity?” he asks the reporter.

If you guessed the brain or the heart — which he said are the common answers — you'd be wrong.

“It's the legs, think about it. Your legs hold you up, and you need them to stay active,” he said.

Krok cites a study from the University of Copenhagen, published in the scientific Journal of Rehabilitation Medicine in June 2015. The finding was that in both old and young people, two weeks of inactivity lost them their leg muscle strength — by up to a third, equivalent to 20 to 30 years of ageing.

In the twilight of his years, Krok wants to be as healthy as he can and he wants the country, and especially the elderly, to join him through the #TouchDownChallenge by creating videos of themselves becoming flexible.

For Krok the whole idea came about in 2020 after speaking to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about Covid-19 and how it has and will affect the poor.

“So Adrian said to me, 'Solly, for your 91st birthday, why don't you walk 91km. I'll be your first sponsor.' I said, 'Adrian are you mad? I've never walked or exercised in my life!'" he said.

After suffering complications from knee surgery, Krok still wears a brace.

But Krok took Gore's challenge and started with a walk from his home in a gated complex to the entrance 170m away. Halfway to the gate he thought he would give up, but he had 80m to go. In the end Krok didn't just make it to the gate; he made it all the way back home again.

In the end he achieved his 91km goal.