‘Mbalula accused Prasa board chair of self-enrichment scheme’

Fired Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews, fighting to get his job back, cites text messages from transport minister criticising board chair Leonard Ramatlakane

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula warned Zolani Matthews months before he was fired as head of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) that the board had hatched a plan to remove him just six months into the job.



In a series of text messages, Mbalula told Matthews that Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane saw him as a threat to his “self-enrichment” scheme at the state-owned entity and was leading the charge to have him ousted...