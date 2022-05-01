×

News

Joburg’s ‘Hadeda Lecter’ caught on camera consuming dead bodies

Forensic experts make surprising discovery in quest to decode crime scenes

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
01 May 2022 - 00:00

Their raucous calls and constant pecking at lawns, it turns out, are not the worst crimes of the hadeda ibis — a creature dubbed “the Hannibal Lecter of urban birds” by Wits University forensic scientist Craig Keyes...

