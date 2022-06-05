Stefanutti Stocks named in R10m money-laundering claims
Evidence submitted to the Zondo commission says construction firm colluded in scheme to benefit Dudu Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
05 June 2022 - 00:02
JSE-listed Stefanutti Stocks allegedly participated in an elaborate money-laundering scheme that benefited companies linked to Dudu Myeni and the Jacob Zuma Foundation...
