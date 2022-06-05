Cruising

Relaxed at last: a post-lockdown cruise from SA to sunny Mozambique

After two years of delays due to strict lockdown rules, Sanet Oberholzer finally got to board the MSC Orchestra in Durban for a family trip to Pomene

Driving down Cato Street as we make our way to the MSC cruise terminal in Durban’s harbour, it’s not immediately clear that the large, white building looming in the distance is drifting on water. ..