Fines for two Umlazi teachers caught on video beating matric pair
21 August 2022 - 00:00
The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has fined two teachers R20,000 each, R10,000 of which was suspended for 10 years, after they pleaded guilty to inflicting corporal punishment on two matric pupils...
