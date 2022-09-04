More arrests due in Transnet case
New suspects will join the 10 who have already appeared in court, the NPA says
04 September 2022 - 00:00
There are already 10 accused before court, but more are set to join former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh in the dock for their R93m fraud and corruption case...
More arrests due in Transnet case
New suspects will join the 10 who have already appeared in court, the NPA says
There are already 10 accused before court, but more are set to join former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh in the dock for their R93m fraud and corruption case...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos