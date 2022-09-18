Film company Moonlighting in B-BBEE battle
18 September 2022 - 00:00
The department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) has continued to pay millions of rand in rebates to a film company under investigation by the Broad-Based BEE Commission for allegedly misrepresenting its empowerment status...
Film company Moonlighting in B-BBEE battle
The department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) has continued to pay millions of rand in rebates to a film company under investigation by the Broad-Based BEE Commission for allegedly misrepresenting its empowerment status...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos