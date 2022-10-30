O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal
Private investigator accuses him of leaking information to ex-spy chief
30 October 2022 - 00:03 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and KGOTHATSO MADISA
Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has placed the head of presidential protection services Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode at the centre of the Phala Phala scandal, accusing him of leaking information about the burglary at the farm to former spy boss Arthur Fraser...
