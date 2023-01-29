News

Water cuts hit rich and poor alike in Tshwane

Lucky residents with swimming pools can flush their toilets

29 January 2023 - 00:00

For those fortunate Tshwane residents who have swimming pools, jumping in for a swim instead of taking a shower is the new normal in high-lying suburbs where taps have been dry for days. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Troops at power stations ‘not much help’ News
  3. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  4. ANC, EFF plot new deal to take over Gauteng metros Politics
  5. Newly elected KZN Sanco chair Jacob Zuma ‘has always been a member’ Politics

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding