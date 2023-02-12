New Chinese steel plant accused of exploiting workers
Employees at Dinson Iron & Steel Company claim they are paid $4 a day, get no time off and live in squalid conditions
12 February 2023 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Workers building the $1bn steel plant for the Chinese-owned Dinson Iron & Steel Company (Disco) claim they are exploited, forced to work in inhumane conditions, and sleep crammed eight to a small room on the construction site...
