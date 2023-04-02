The pain behind Oscar Pistorius's parole plea
Lawyer has advice for families of victims who want killers to remain in jail
02 April 2023 - 00:02
After 10 years of mourning, June and Barry Steenkamp are broken parents who have ended their conflict with the man who murdered their daughter and ripped their lives apart, knowing he will spend more than another year in prison...
