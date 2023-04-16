News

Salon owner tells of hair-raising encounter with Thabo Bester and five 'models'

One of the 'beautiful models' with the 'charming' conman said he had raped her

16 April 2023 - 00:02

Nomaxabiso Xhotyeni vividly remembers the day Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester walked into her Table View hair salon in Cape Town, flanked by five young women, in April 2011. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICTURES | Re-arrested Thabo Bester appears in court South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Motsoaledi releases details on Bester travel documents South Africa
  3. WATCH | Smirking Thabo Bester in yellow tracksuit appears in Bloemfontein court South Africa

Most read

  1. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  2. Mystery buyer snaps up R69m Constantia pad — and flattens it News
  3. Dad owing R150,000 in private school fees fights for child's report News
  4. Grim permit deadline looms for Zimbabweans News
  5. Eskom silently unleashes stage 8 power cuts — and it could get worse News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras