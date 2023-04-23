'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief'
First Ntombentsha Manana’s newborn baby was stolen. Then, when the woman was traced 20 years later, she had little interest in a reunion
23 April 2023 - 00:00 By HENDRIK HANCKE
For 20 years, Ntombentsha Manana never stopped searching for the daughter who was stolen as a newborn baby as they headed home from the maternity ward of an Ermelo hospital. ..
'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief'
First Ntombentsha Manana’s newborn baby was stolen. Then, when the woman was traced 20 years later, she had little interest in a reunion
For 20 years, Ntombentsha Manana never stopped searching for the daughter who was stolen as a newborn baby as they headed home from the maternity ward of an Ermelo hospital. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos