‘He repeatedly punched me with one fist’: Uber users robbed in wave of attacks

In two cases Uber drivers are alleged to have carried an attacker in the boot of their car

06 August 2023 - 00:05
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

A night out after the rugby in Pretoria three weeks ago turned into a nightmare for Johannesburg resident Kayleigh Marx, 25, and a friend when their Uber driver led them into a terrifying ordeal at the hands of two attackers he allowed into the car...

