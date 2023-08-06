‘He repeatedly punched me with one fist’: Uber users robbed in wave of attacks

In two cases Uber drivers are alleged to have carried an attacker in the boot of their car

A night out after the rugby in Pretoria three weeks ago turned into a nightmare for Johannesburg resident Kayleigh Marx, 25, and a friend when their Uber driver led them into a terrifying ordeal at the hands of two attackers he allowed into the car...