Reeva Steenkamp’s mom marks Oscar Pistorius’ freedom with quiet and candles
June Steenkamp did not want her focus to be on her daughter’s killer when he left prison
07 January 2024 - 00:00
While murderer Oscar Pistorius spent his first day after having been released from prison on parole at home with family in Pretoria, June Steenkamp — the mother of his fatally shot girlfriend Reeva — marked the occasion privately at home. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.