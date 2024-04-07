Farmers face ruin as drought devastates summer crops
While consumers are safe for now, many farmers have lost millions of rand after a promising start to the season
07 April 2024 - 00:00
The first part of the latest summer crop season experienced good rain, but the period between January and the end of March has been one of the two driest seasons in four decades, spelling disaster for many farmers...
