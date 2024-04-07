News

Rewire your brain with a micro magical mystery tour

South Africans struggling with inner demons are finding relief in microdosing with mushrooms and other psychedelics

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Suburban Cape Town dad Guy takes “magic mushrooms” every few days and says it has changed his life...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ketamine and depression: miracle cure or too risky? Health & Sex
  2. So close, yet so high: drug trips and brushes with death reduce fear of dying News
  3. Shroom for improvement: magic mushrooms work better than anti-depressants World
  4. Fusing ketamine with holistic wellness Health & Sex
  5. EXTRACT | 'Bamboozled' by Melinda Ferguson: Repairing the hole in her soul — a ... Non-Fiction

Most read

  1. Speaker about to find out who talked News
  2. More ANC bigwigs face the chop as party cleans up list for parliament Politics
  3. Killing suspects a sign of police failure, says expert News
  4. Paul Mashatile's big water plan News
  5. Mapisa-Nqakula radiates as she finally has her day in the Pretoria court Politics

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'