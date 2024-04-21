News

Last stand in shade of Madiba’s reclaimed Grand Parade

Mother City's central public square was the stepping stone of our ode to ending apartheid. Now, three decades later, it is home to the reality of our democracy

21 April 2024 - 00:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Luvo Clifford, 52, is fairly confident that he is standing on the exact same spot on the Grand Parade where he watched, along with the world, Nelson Mandela emerge onto the front balcony of the now iconic City Hall...

