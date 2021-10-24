Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature on will

With the question of who is rightful heir to the throne still unsettled, one of King Zwelithini’s daughters has opened a case with police casting suspicion on the authenticity of his will

The battle for the Zulu throne has taken a new twist, with one of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s daughters asking police to investigate if her father's signature on his will was forged.



The Sunday Times can reveal that Princess Ntandoyenkosi filed the complaint with police in July, saying a handwriting expert had cast doubt on the signature on the will that bequeathed the throne to Prince Misuzulu’s late mother, Queen Mantfombi. ..