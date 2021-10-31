'They are very angry': Electricity supply a key issue as election day edges closer

Electricity supply is the key issue as election campaigns wrap up ahead of Monday's poll, with the ANC concerned that this week's load-shedding will cost it outright victory in key metros, and the DA trying to convince voters it alone can keep the lights on

With South Africans going to the polls on Monday, the ANC is worried this week’s power outages could cost it outright victories in key metros, including Johannesburg, while the DA is trying to convince voters that it alone can keep the lights on.



The ANC's internal polling had already put the party’s voter support below 40% in Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay — and it was hovering just under 50% in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni before Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding this week, ANC national head of elections Fikile Mbalula told the Sunday Times...