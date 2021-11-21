'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA coalition deadline

Opposition parties give DA until Sunday to reconsider a stance that could cost it more than just Johannesburg

Opposition parties’ efforts to form coalitions in SA’s biggest metros have been thrown into disarray with the DA’s refusal to back its former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s bid to once again lead SA’s biggest city.



The surprise DA decision, announced yesterday after a meeting of the party’s federal executive committee (Fedex), could potentially unravel decisions reached by opposition parties in Tshwane to install a DA mayor with the help of Mashaba’s ActionSA...