Politics

'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA coalition deadline

Opposition parties give DA until Sunday to reconsider a stance that could cost it more than just Johannesburg

21 November 2021 - 00:05 By APHIWE DEKLERK, AMANDA KHOZA, KGOTHATSO MADISA and ANDISIWE MAKINANA

Opposition parties’ efforts to form coalitions in SA’s biggest metros have been thrown into disarray with the DA’s refusal to back its former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s bid to once again lead SA’s biggest city.

The surprise DA decision, announced yesterday after a meeting of the party’s federal executive committee (Fedex), could potentially unravel decisions reached by opposition parties in Tshwane to install a DA mayor with the help of Mashaba’s ActionSA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. How Eskom lavished its boss's daughter with R1bn in contracts News
  3. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  4. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  5. WATCH | Prasa off the rails, admits CEO Zolani Matthews News

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo