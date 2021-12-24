Politics

At last, Zondo report about to be delivered as a three-part epic

After more than three years, SA has a more-or-less firm timetable for the submission of what is likely to be a thorough and comprehensive report on state capture

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
24 December 2021 - 00:04

The  Zondo commission into state capture has found the compilation of its much-anticipated report to be a mammoth task after about 300 witnesses testified during more than three years of hearings.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo said this week he would not be able to hand the full report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the first week of the new year, as initially intended...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  2. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  3. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  4. Appointment of human settlements officials was flawed, says legal report Politics
  5. Exports threatened as lack of spare parts and cable theft cripple Transnet News

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique