At last, Zondo report about to be delivered as a three-part epic

After more than three years, SA has a more-or-less firm timetable for the submission of what is likely to be a thorough and comprehensive report on state capture

The Zondo commission into state capture has found the compilation of its much-anticipated report to be a mammoth task after about 300 witnesses testified during more than three years of hearings.



Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo said this week he would not be able to hand the full report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the first week of the new year, as initially intended...