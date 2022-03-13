Politics

Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king

Royal family faction tells Ramaphosa not to recognise anyone as king yet

13 March 2022 - 00:02

The coronation of a new Zulu king could be further delayed if President Cyril Ramaphosa accedes to a request from a faction of the Zulu royal family that is opposed to Prince Misuzulu’s elevation to the throne...

