Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job

Former health minister won't admit plan to challenge Ramaphosa, but a campaign seems to be under way

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize may be coy about his ambition to challenge for the ANC's top job in December — but he cannot deny that a campaign to have him run against President Cyril Ramaphosa has resumed...