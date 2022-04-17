Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request
SA diplomats say the Ukrainian ambassador is sulking because Ramaphosa called Putin first
17 April 2022 - 00:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ukraine counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelensky, have not spoken because diplomats from both countries are bickering about SA's handling of the Russia/Ukraine conflict...
