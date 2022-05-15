Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation
Details revealed in bank statements subpoenaed by Zondo commission
15 May 2022 - 00:04
Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni scored more than R600,000 in less than a year from donations made to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, which has been under her full control for years. ..
