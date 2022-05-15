×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Insight

Did Thabo Mbeki lay the table for state capture?

Mark Gevisser argues that even if Thabo Mbeki was not corrupt, his loyalty to his ANC comrades predisposed state institutions to Jacob Zuma’s capture of the state

15 May 2022 - 00:03 By Mark Gevisser

After nearly a decade of silence, Thabo Mbeki came out publicly as a fierce critic of the Jacob Zuma government during the ANC leadership battle of 2017. “The ANC has been captured by a dominant faction which in fact is not ANC,” he said at a crisis meeting of veterans. “You wake up in the morning and you see a report — money that should have gone into the ANC has been stolen. That can’t be the ANC.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA’s political landscape is littered with tired old lions Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | In light of the Zondo report, Ramaphosa must dissolve his ... Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Using the nation’s pain for political gain is repulsive Opinion & Analysis
  5. Showdown on the wild West Coast as communities take on miners, prospectors Insight

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail