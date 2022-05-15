Did Thabo Mbeki lay the table for state capture?

Mark Gevisser argues that even if Thabo Mbeki was not corrupt, his loyalty to his ANC comrades predisposed state institutions to Jacob Zuma’s capture of the state

After nearly a decade of silence, Thabo Mbeki came out publicly as a fierce critic of the Jacob Zuma government during the ANC leadership battle of 2017. “The ANC has been captured by a dominant faction which in fact is not ANC,” he said at a crisis meeting of veterans. “You wake up in the morning and you see a report — money that should have gone into the ANC has been stolen. That can’t be the ANC.”..