Lies were told about Cyril in KZN, says Mdumiseni Ntuli
Former provincial secretary says there was a negative campaign blaming President Cyril Ramaphosa for Jacob Zuma’s legal woes
20 November 2022 - 00:01
ANC secretary-general hopeful Mdumiseni Ntuli says President Cyril Ramaphosa is a victim of a smear campaign in KwaZulu-Natal that sought to blame him for former president Jacob Zuma’s legal troubles, including his arrest last year...
ANC secretary-general hopeful Mdumiseni Ntuli says President Cyril Ramaphosa is a victim of a smear campaign in KwaZulu-Natal that sought to blame him for former president Jacob Zuma's legal troubles, including his arrest last year...
