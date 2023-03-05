Politics

‘I’m no ANC puppet,’ says new Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela

Makwarela says the DA and ActionSA systematically undermined his office for eight months

05 March 2023 - 00:01
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

New Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela says while there could be some truth to suggestions Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad is an ANC puppet, the same cannot be said about him...

