Almost R100m spent on presidential residences’ upkeep
Public works spokesperson Lennox Mabaso says they have a duty to maintain the properties, whether they are fully occupied by the president or not
16 July 2023 - 00:01
It has cost taxpayers almost R100m to keep the lights on and taps running and spruce up President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state-allocated homes in Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban since he came to power in 2018. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.