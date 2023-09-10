Major sacrifices ahead to keep R350 grant
According to government sources, a proposal presentation for changes included a 1% increase in VAT to unlock R24.5bn or a 2% VAT increase which would net the state R49.4bn for the grant.
10 September 2023 - 00:01
The government would have to raise VAT or close dozens of state programmes to lower spending enough to allow it to continue with the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beyond March next year...
