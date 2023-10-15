Claim ANC has not done anything to renew itself is wrong, says Fikile Mbalula
He was responding to former president Thabo Mbeki who said nothing had been done to renew the party since December last year
15 October 2023 - 00:00
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the notion that nothing has been done to implement the party's renewal project is incorrect, but former president Thabo Mbeki's criticism is partly justified as the pace has been slow...
