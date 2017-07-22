A milestone quietly passes for a woman whose life has been filled with sacrifice

Veronica Zodwa Sobukwe celebrates her 90th birthday on Thursday. Hers has been a life of unstinting service and sacrifice to family and country, and South Africa should be showering her with praise and honours. But she is an unsung heroine, little known because of her modesty, shyness and stoicism. She is the widow of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, who died in 1978.