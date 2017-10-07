I am vindicated, but madness at the SABC looks to be far from over yet

Spare a thought for an SABC employee who hears that his employer is R1-billion in the red, and that the R3-billion government guarantee that has been asked for might not come

Spare a thought for an SABC employee who hears that his employer is R1-billion in the red, and that the R3-billion government guarantee that has been asked for might not come.