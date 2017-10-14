It won't be easy or quick, but Zuma will eventually have to go
15 October 2017 - 00:00
What should the next ANC president do with President Jacob Zuma? After Friday's ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal, South Africa effectively has an accused person as its head of state. Even if NPA boss Shaun Abrahams continues to twiddle his thumbs, the import of the judgment is that Zuma has to answer to charges of corruption.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE