Opinion & Analysis

Meet the millennial Freemasons of Parktown

The secretive brotherhood of Freemasonry is trying to lure new blood — as long as it’s male

22 October 2017 - 01:26 By UFRIEDA HO

Clip-on bowties don't cut it for Reneuoe Kortjaas. He is old-school like that, he says as he expertly knots the slip of satin around his neck. He's getting ready for his monthly boys' night out, where the dress code is always penguin suit. The dress code is stuffy and so are some of the rules of this get-together: no cellphones, no talking religion or politics (really), and no women allowed (really, truly).

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Blade Nzimande's axing is no great tragedy Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Zuma seems to have no qualms about accelerating investor ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. PETER BRUCE | As Dlamini-Zuma's light dims, Zuma ups ante on succession plot Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Mantashe tweeting up wrong tree on ANC leadership battle Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X