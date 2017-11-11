Opinion
Pauw book-launch blackout is an apt metaphor for the ignorance Zuma would like to keep us in
12 November 2017 - 00:09
For some time I believed that a minister and a national police commissioner trying to convince South Africans that a swimming pool was actually a fire-fighting mechanism was the most ridiculous thing that could happen in our country.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE