Obituaries

Jane Juska: Teacher who wrote sex bestseller in old age 1933-2017

Jane Juska, who has died aged 84, was the author of A Round-Heeled Woman (2003), the sparky, bestselling memoir of her exploration as a pensioner of the pleasures (and pitfalls) of sex. In 1999, Juska was a retired, divorced schoolteacher living in California who had not been on a date, let alone in a relationship, for 27 years.