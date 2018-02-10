Bittersweet campaign to liberate Japanese office workers from Valentine's tyranny
11 February 2018 - 00:00
From campaigns by prime ministers and CEOs, to lobbying from union heads and labour activists, the attempts to remodel Japanese office culture have been distinguished but disappointing. Hope now rests with a Belgian chocolatier.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE