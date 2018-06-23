Opinion & Analysis

We have to stand up to the EFF's politics of hate

24 June 2018 - 00:00 By ADAM HABIB

Malema's proto-fascist movement exploits South Africa's racialised tropes, using them to mobilise on a racist ticket to serve its own short-term agenda

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | South Africans are not nearly as stupid as this sorry trio ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Welcome to Jason Rohde’s twisted reality Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | What is Jacob Zuma after? Opinion & Analysis
  5. How Billie Jean King won the Battle of the Sexes & met her true love Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X